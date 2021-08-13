Dakota County and the City of Hastings are partnering on a corridor study of 160th Street (County Road 46) from 1,300 feet west of General Sieben Drive to Highway 61. This corridor provides an east-west connection between Interstate 35 in Lakeville and Highway 61 in Hastings. County Road 46 is also important to the City of Hastings as it provides an additional east-west connection, access to the Vermillion River and nearby parks and the businesses on Highway 61. As development continues, the county and city anticipate County Road 46 to continue to serve as an east-west corridor, and traffic volumes will likely continue to increase. The corridor study will help develop a vision for this segment of County Road 46 that will balance the needs of all users. The project team is holding an online open house through Sept. 3, with an In-person event on Aug. 23. The project team will be available at the Dakota County Hastings Transportation Shop (900 County Road 47) from 4:30 to 6 PM for resident questions and to discuss the information available in the virtual open house. Learn more on the Project Page on DakotaCounty.us.
County Road 46 Open House
