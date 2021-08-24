Drought Still Severe In Hastings

Even with the rains that fell on Tuesday, the National Drought Monitor Center of the University of Nebraska has Dakota County listed as experiencing moderate drought in the southern portion of the county and severe drought in the Hastings area, and the Hastings watering ban remains in effect. Under an emergency resolution passed by the City Council, lawn watering is prohibited citywide from 11 AM to 6 PM any day. The resolution also prohibits outdoor car washing, recreational water use and potable water not used for public health, safety and welfare. Keep up with water conservation efforts by visiting the State DNR Water Conservation Website.