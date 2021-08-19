Fire On Frame Ave

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 8:32 PM on Wednesday evening, in the 15800 block of Frame Ave. According to initial reports, a charcoal grill inside the garage caught fire, and when crews arrived, flames were coming from the attached garage. Initial reports indicate that most of fire was contained to the garage, but the fire apparently moved to the attic of the home, and smoke was coming from 2nd floor. Just after 9 PM, the fire in in the garage was under control, and firefighting efforts moved to the house. Inver Grove Heights and Farmington Fire Departments assisted on the call, according to the report.