First Round State Matchups Released

  • August 16, 2021

KDWA Sports learned more about where all of our area teams will be playing in the upcoming Minnesota State Baseball Tournament, with Miesville taking on Host Team Chaska on Friday at 7:30pm! Cannon Falls will take on Eagle Lake on Sunday in the Class C Tournament at 11am in Chaska, while back in Class B on Sunday at 4:30pm, Hampton will take on Champlin Park, in Hamburg. Be sure to listen in to our KDWA Sports Updates, beginning on Monday afternoon, as KDWA’s Nick Tuckner will break down all of the first round matchups in both Class B and Class C!
   

KDWA Featured News

