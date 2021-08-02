Hastings Considers Downtown Building Study

The City of Hastings is seeking financial assistance from Dakota County to hire structural engineering and historic architectural consultants to tour and assess each of the buildings in the East Second Street Historic District in order to identify any structural deficiencies and/or required maintenance projects necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the various structures in the District. A resolution indicating support of application for a Redevelopment Incentive Grant through the Dakota County Community Development Agency has been placed on the Consent Agenda for the August 2nd meeting, and upon approval of its application by the Dakota County CDA, John Hinzman, the Director of Community Development, will be authorized to execute the necessary agreements to receive and use the funding for the proposed project.