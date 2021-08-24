Hastings Park Project Updates

The City of Hastings reports that the Lake Isabel Park Redevelopment Project has encountered a snag. After completing the geotechnical work, shallow bedrock was discovered in the planned location of the playground. City Staff and the consulting team are working on solutions, with the most likely solution being to relocate the playground and shift a few other elements of the park to slightly different locations. This redevelopment project will be bid late this year with a plan to construct the project in spring/summer 2023. With the Lake Rebecca Revitalization Proposal, Parks Director Chris Jenkins provided a brief overview of the proposal and answered questions from the LCCMR Commission last month. The City is now waiting to hear back from the LCCMR as they deliberate and make decisions on which proposals they desire to fund. Once staff know where this proposal stands, that information will be shared with City Council.