Hastings Seeks IT Manager

The City of Hastings is hiring an Information Technology Manager to oversee the development and operation of the City’s information technology infrastructure and systems, including providing professional technical assistance to other departments, coordinating purchase, installation, and maintenance of software and hardware, and overseeing departmental planning and training, among other duties. The IT Manager position was most recently held by Alan Nordquist, who retired from the position earlier this year. Interested individuals should submit a resume, cover letter and complete the City of Hastings application online at the city website. Applications are due by Thursday, August 26.