Hastings To Hold Kickoff Events

The City of Hastings is hosting a trio of art and cultural events downtown on Thursday, August 19, including the kick off of a Mural Project at 6 PM on the river side of Hastings Family Service, a “Makers Alleyway Market”, which is a vendor pop-up experience behind 2nd Street that will feature handmade goods for sale and a chalk art experience from 4:30 to 8:30 PM, and a “Music in the Park” event featuring Latin band “Charanga Tropical” at 7 PM at the Rotary Pavilion. For the Mural, the City’s Public Arts Grant Task Force received 14 proposals from a number of high-caliber and experienced muralists from as far as California and Oklahoma as well as several from Minnesota. The awarded proposal is by Daniela Bianchini and Pablo Diego Perez Riesco, aka Kalaka. See complete details for these events on the City Website.