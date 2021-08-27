ISD 200 Mask Resolution Follow Up Info

Continuing the coverage of the mask resolution approved by the ISD 200 school board last week, Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell issued a memo to families outlining the rationale of the decision. According to the memo, as part of the School Board’s approved resolution, the decision was made to use an adjusted scale for determining mask usage, which shows the case counts per 10,000 people over 14 days at the district level. The data is taken from the Minnesota School Opening Statistics website. According to McDowell, the current case number is 31.8 per 10,000 which places the District in the “Substantial” category. If and when case numbers drop, the District would move to a less restrictive masking status accordingly after holding at the lower number for two weeks. Families can access the full Health, Safety Measures, and Learning Resolution, which contains specific information surrounding topics such as close contacts, quarantines, exemptions, etc, on the ISD 200 website. If you have additional questions specific to your student, please contact your principal.