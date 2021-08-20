Kickoff Event For Mural Project Held

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 20, 2021

  • August 20, 2021

A large mural project on the back of the Hastings Family Service building kicked off Thursday night. Mayor Mary Fasbender introduces the project, then hear from the artist herself and when to expect the finished artwork:

Click here for audio


Full News Story:

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/08/kickoff-event-for-mural-project-held/

Leave a Reply