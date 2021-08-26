LeDuc Civil War Weekend

  • August 25, 2021

As leaves begin to turn for Autumn, and the nights get a bit cooler, the Le Duc Historical Estate is gearing up for the return of the Civil War Weekend. Historian Spencer Johnson will be part of the reenactment weekend on Sept 11-12th and invites listeners to this event, and recently commented on some of the attractions at the Estate for the weekend.

He also talked about some of the history of how LeDuc came to Hastings.

Learn more about the Civil War Reenactment Weekend on the LeDuc Estate website.

