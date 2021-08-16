Local Teacher Vying For Prize

Shannon Allen, Pre-K teacher at St. John the Baptist School on Vermillion is one of a number of teachers currently in the running for a $2,000 cash prize in the Genz-Ryan 2021 Cash for the Classroom contest, being conducted on the Genz-Ryan Facebook page. According to Genz-Ryan, prizes in the contest are $2,000 in Target gift cards for the top two winners, and $1,000 in Target gift cards for the next 16 highest vote getters. VOTING is OPEN until August 18th, and winners will be announced soon. Visit the contest page to cast a vote.