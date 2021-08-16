Local Teacher Vying For Prize

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 16, 2021

  • August 16, 2021

Shannon Allen, Pre-K teacher at St. John the Baptist School on Vermillion is one of a number of teachers currently in the running for a $2,000 cash prize in the Genz-Ryan 2021 Cash for the Classroom contest, being conducted on the Genz-Ryan Facebook page. According to Genz-Ryan, prizes in the contest are $2,000 in Target gift cards for the top two winners, and $1,000 in Target gift cards for the next 16 highest vote getters. VOTING is OPEN until August 18th, and winners will be announced soon. Visit the contest page to cast a vote.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/08/local-teacher-vying-for-prize/

Leave a Reply