Matzek In Running For Prize

Following up on the Genz Ryan 2021 Classroom Cash contest, KDWA has learned that Pinecrest Elementary teacher Katie Matzek is also in the running for the $2,000 Target gift card Genz Ryan is awarding to the top two vote getters in the contest. According to Matzek’s Contest submission, she is an excellent teacher and is looping into first grade this coming school year and will need additional supplies. Voting for teachers is done through the Genz Ryan Facebook page, and voting ends Wednesday, August 18th.