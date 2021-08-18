Mayor Fasbender Provides Pioneer Park Update

  August 18, 2021

  • August 18, 2021

Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting included a request for an easement in Pioneer Park for Hiawatha Broadband to place an enclosure on park property for the city-wide broadband project. During the process of preparing the necessary paperwork for the easement, it was discovered that there is a question of ownership of the park. Mayor Mary Fasbender explains.

Property ownership was not the only issue discovered.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners will deliberate turning the park over to the City at their meeting on August 24th.

