The Miss Hastings Scholarship Program has announced three candidates for the 2021 Miss Hastings Scholarship Competition. According to a news release, the candidates are Jocelyn Giefer, a graduate of U of M, Morris, Julia Kurzawski, a freshman at UWRF, and Jasmin Kotek, a senior at MSU, Mankato. The three will compete for the title of Miss Hastings 2022 on Saturday, October 9th, at 3 PM at Crossroads Church, 225 33rd Street West, in Hastings. Hosts for the evening are Miss Hastings 2020, Sophie Keeler, and Mike Bremer of HCTV, with guests Miss Minnesota 2021 Elle Mark, and Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen Bella Grill, with a special lyrical dance presentation by Reese Kuglin and Hailey Sherry of Jan’s School of Dance. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door and are available on the Miss Hastings website.
Miss Hastings Candidates Announced
