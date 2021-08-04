NNO At Hastings Senior Health and Cari Park

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 4, 2021

  • August 4, 2021

National Night Out in Hastings on Tuesday evening saw a number of different neighborhood gatherings, including a well-attended parking lot event at Hastings Senior Health and Living. Approximately 50 residents enjoyed hot dogs and drinks under the canopy while listening to music by local musician Barbara English. At Cari Park, local Veteran Advocate Dean Markuson provided his own take on the event.

Click here for audio

   
Markuson also stated that reaching the kids for the community is key.

Click here for audio

   
In all, there were a dozen scheduled neighborhood gatherings, and a City gathering at Lions Park.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/08/nno-at-hastings-senior-health-and-cari-park/

Leave a Reply