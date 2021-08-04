NNO At Hastings Senior Health and Cari Park

National Night Out in Hastings on Tuesday evening saw a number of different neighborhood gatherings, including a well-attended parking lot event at Hastings Senior Health and Living. Approximately 50 residents enjoyed hot dogs and drinks under the canopy while listening to music by local musician Barbara English. At Cari Park, local Veteran Advocate Dean Markuson provided his own take on the event.
Markuson also stated that reaching the kids for the community is key.
In all, there were a dozen scheduled neighborhood gatherings, and a City gathering at Lions Park.