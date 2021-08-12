Oak Ridge To Purchase Trishaw

Oak Ridge Assisted Living is planning to purchase a trishaw bicycle for residents with help from the Hastings Area Rotary Club. According to a post on social media, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Ridge discovered that the Hastings Area Rotary Club was part of Cycling Without Age, a Copenhagen based bicycle organization that has made its way to the US and beyond. These electric assist motor trishaws have brought an amazing form of transportation to the residents in the community and they have been able to use the trishaw to take fishing trips to a local lake, visit the bakery, and even go get a cup of coffee- something residents haven’t been able to do because of the pandemic. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help defray the cost of a trishaw for the facility. If you have any questions, you can call Oak Ridge Assisted Living at 651-438-0418.