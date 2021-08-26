Park Fires “Suspicious”

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of suspicious fires set in area county parks, including several in the Lone Rock Trail area in the Rosemount Community. According to published information, all the fires occurred within a week and a half, and the DCSO said there is evidence pointing to suggest the fires were set intentionally. Deputies weren’t able to get surveillance of the fires, but the office has added cameras and increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.