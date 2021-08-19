Perkins Cleanup Continues

Clean up and restoration work continues at the Hastings Perkins after a kitchen fire forced a temporary closure of the restaurant on August 3rd. Contractors are renovating the kitchen area and making improvements to the facility at the same time. Restaurant Manager Becca Caneff has been hard at work assisting at another local Perkins as the work is completed but still says that she is optimistic that the Hastings Perkins will be back soon, and better than ever.
She also indicated that support from the public continues to be strong, and the staff are very appreciative.
A reopening date has not yet been set.