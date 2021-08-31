Plan Comm Greenlights Heritage Ridge Add’n

At a regular meeting on August 30th, the Hastings Planning Commission deliberated the Final Plat for Heritage Ridge 3rd Addition. Community development Director John Hinzman provided a summary of the request.
Four residents provided comments related to rock blasting activities taking place as part of construction of the subdivision with concerns regarding structural damage and response to issues. The Commissioners urged the developer to work with homeowners on any claims. The Commission recommended approval of the final plat, and the City Council will consider the issue at the September 7th meeting.