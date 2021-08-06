Prescott Daze Parade Grand Marshal Sought

The Prescott Daze Committee is now taking nominations for the Grand Marshal for the Prescott Daze Parade, scheduled for Sunday, September 12th at noon. According to a post on social media, the Prescott Daze Grand Marshal is someone who has made a great impact on Prescott, and those who know someone who has made great contributions to Prescott can nominate them on the PrescottDaze.com website. Download and fill out the nomination form, then email it to ChamberOfPrescott@gmail.com or drop it off at the office, 237 Broad Street.