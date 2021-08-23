Prescott Trail System Update

Freedom Park in Prescott is continuing efforts to develop a trail system in Prescott, and Executive Director Israel Haas says that the process is moving along.
For complete details on the Coulee trail system visit FreedomParkWI.org.
