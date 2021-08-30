PSD Welcomes Two

The Prescott School District reports the hiring of two new staff members for the Middle and High schools. According to a post on social media, the District welcomes Andy Cohen as Psychologist for the middle and high schools, and Lance Tokheim, who will teach social studies in the middle school. Cohen is a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College, and attended graduate school at California University of Pennsylvania where he earned his Education Specialist Degree. Cohen is also a nationally-certified school psychologist through NASP. Tokheim attended the University of Iowa and UW River Falls, and is licensed to teach both social studies and English Language Arts. Tokheim brings 13 years of teaching experience to Prescott Middle School.