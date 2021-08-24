Storms Cause Damage in Hastings

The storms of Monday night and Tuesday morning have caused a bit of damage in Hastings. Witnesses report damage from fallen tree branches and one instance where, due to low visibility, a motorist hit a downed tree branch on 10th Street, with no damage to the vehicle, and wind damage to a new building under construction in the Industrial Park. There have been no reports of any injuries associated with the storms, which are predicted to occur on and off again through the end of the week. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates.
(Branches down in Vermillion Falls Park. Photo Credit: Nick Tuckner/KDWA)