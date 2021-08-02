UWH Stuff The Bus Returns

United Way of Hastings is once again helping ISD 200 families prepare for the upcoming school year by working to ensure students have access to enough food. In preparation for these efforts, UWH seeks help from the general public and will hold their annual “Stuff The Bus” event from August 23rd through the 30th. Non-perishable easy opening food items, such as oatmeal packets, cereal bars, beef stick, or any “kid-friendly” food items, can be obtained at Cub Foods, Coborn’s and Spiral Natural Foods for this event. Visit UnitedWayOfHastings.org for complete details.