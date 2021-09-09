2022 Street Program Unveiled

Preliminary investigation and design for the 2022 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements Program has started and will continue with neighborhood meetings and input later this fall. According to the City Newsletter, the City plans to fully reconstruct streets and utilities along portions of Park Lane, Park Court, 5th Street West, Ash Street, and a partial block of 11th Street East. The City also plans to reclaim two areas of streets with the first area including the loop of 13th Street West, Hillside Street and Lilac Court. The second reclaim area will be the northern majority of Village Trail and Riverwood Drive as well as surrounding streets. Once a preliminary scope and draft design have been completed, property owners along the affected streets will be mailed an invite to a public informational meeting where city engineering staff will present an overview of the current progress and take any input or questions residents have on the project. More details regarding project areas, meetings, and time lines will also be available on the Public Works Department Page at HastingsMN.gov later this fall.