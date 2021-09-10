316 Closed At Spiral

As crews work toward completion of the Highway 316 construction project, Mn DOT is making changes to the previously published traffic control plan by combining Stages 2 and 3 of the project. According to information released by Mn DOT, beginning at 5 AM on Monday, September 13th, crews will extend the current closed section of Hwy 316 to include the area between 33rd Street and the north junction with Highway 61. This new combined closure area is expected to remain in place for about two weeks. Toward the end of September, crews expect to begin reopening finished parts of the construction area. Combining these two closure areas will help Mn DOT keep the project on schedule by allowing more concurrent work to occur. During this stage of the construction project, Hwy 316 remains closed to through traffic, requiring temporary detours during construction, and remain closed to all traffic between the north junction with Hwy 61 and 31st Street. Hwy 316 between 31st Street and Malcolm Ave. will be closed except for local traffic to and from residences or businesses with driveways directly to Hwy 316. Obey all construction signs and watch for construction personnel and activity if traveling on this section of Hwy 316. Hwy 316 between Malcolm Ave. and Tuttle Dr. will be closed to all traffic. For more information, please visit the Hwy 316 in Hastings project webpage.