316 Closures Extended

Mn DOT has published an advisory stating that the current closures and traffic control will remain in place on Hwy 316 for the next few weeks as crews work to complete the project. Project Manager Bryant Ficek explains.
A prior information release discussed the potential for reopening sections of the highway at the end of September. The current closures will continue to provide for the safety of the construction team and public while providing a quality road surface when the work is done. Hwy 316 remains closed to through traffic, requiring temporary detours during construction. Regional through traffic should continue using the Hwy 61 regional detour, and local traffic with a destination in the City of Hastings can use the local detour on 10th St. and Glendale Rd./Nicolai Ave. (Co. Rd. 91). Follow the project on the Mn DOT 316 Project website.