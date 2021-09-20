Dakota County is working with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd Partnership with the intention of reintroducing bison to the Spring Lake Park Reserve in the fall of 2022. The bison range project will create the infrastructure to help Dakota County responsibly manage the herd. Work involved will include fencing, gates, watering holes, a short paved trail segment with an observation station and humane animal handling facilities. According to a post on social media, fence installation is now underway with posts being positioned. The fencing project is scheduled to be complete in November. The 2020-2021 budget for construction is $940,000.
Bison Fence Going Up At Spring Lake Park Reserve
