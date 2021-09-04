Cardinals Throttle Spartans In Somerset

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team not only pulled off one of their biggest wins in years on Friday, but it was how they did it, and who they did it against that opened numerous eyes around Wisconsin, as the Cardinals pummeled Somerset, 40-6, in a game that flat-out just wasn’t close. You can watch the game again on our website in the Podcast section, or listen in to Nick Tuckner’s wrap from after the game, right here! What a GREAT way to kick off our KDWA Sports “Week in Review” for Labor Day Weekend!