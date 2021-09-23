Chamber Board Nomination Made

With one director position opening up on October 1st, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce executive committee has nominated David Arndt, with Smead Manufacturing, to serve on the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. According to information provided by the Chamber, the nomination period is still open, with restrictions, until September 28th, and the voting period is open to Chamber members until September 30th, with each voting member, firm, association or corporation to cast a single ballot. For questions, contact the chamber at 651-437-6775.