CNC Apple Fest Scheduled

With the onset of October, Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center reminds area residents that the Annual Apple Festival returns to CNC in early October. According to the CNC website, this event is held snow or shine, with several activities being adjusted to accommodate the colder weather. Enjoy pick-your-own apples, cider-making demonstrations, live music, live animal programs, children’s activities, and more! Learn about the animals of the St. Croix River Valley in our Visitor Center, and take a hike with your family on the trails. This event would not be possible without the support of generous donors. CNC also asks that you consider lending support to CNC by sponsoring this event. For more information, contact Erika Jensen, Development Coordinator, at Erika@CarpenterNatureCenter.org, or by calling 651-437-4359.