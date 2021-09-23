Comments Sought For County Improvements

Each year, as part of its annual budget process, Dakota County prepares a five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) that includes a one-year capital budget. The CIP identifies projects that will support existing and projected needs. It is based on numerous long-range planning documents that are updated regularly and on projected capital needs as identified by county staff, cities and townships. Dakota County reports that the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) is now available for public review. The Program outlines how the county plans and budgets for infrastructure improvements on everything from roads, bridges and trails to libraries and parks, among other items. Projects in 2022 will become a part of the county’s overall budget. The County will hold a public hearing on the Capital Improvement Project on Nov. 30. Learn more at DakotaCounty.us.