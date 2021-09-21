County Holds Property Tax Levy Rate

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners reports that there will be no increase in county property taxes for 2022. After months of budget work, the Dakota County Board voted on Tuesday for a zero increase in the County property tax levy. According to Commissioner Joe Atkins, this is the second year in a row of no increase in the County property tax levy. Atkins commented that this 0% increase was primarily made possible by thoughtful spending decisions, unexpectedly small increases in costs outside of the County’s control, and use of non-levy revenues and grant funds for several projects. Atkins reminds residents that cities and school districts also levy local property taxes, which will impact a property’s total tax bill in 2022. Only about a quarter of property taxes go to the County for county services, with the remainder going to cities and school districts.