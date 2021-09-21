Dakota County Olympians Honored

Nine Dakota County athletes were recognized for their accomplishments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics, both delayed a year, due to COVID. At Tuesday’s County Commissioner meeting, rower Megan Kalmoe, gymnast Sunisa Lee, shotputters Payton Otterdahl and Josh Cinnamo, swimmer Regan Smith, wrestler Gable Steveson, sharpshooter Patrick Sunderman, table tennis athlete Ian Seidenfeld, and swimmer Mallory Weggemann were all applauded for their efforts in Tokyo earlier this year. Combined, these Dakota County athletes brought home a total of 12 medals in Tokyo between August and September. The Dakota County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Tuesday as Dakota County Olympian and Paralympian Day.