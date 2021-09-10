Denmark Board Denies Kwik Trip Proposal

At the Sept 9th meeting of the Denmark Township Board was a proposal to construct a Kwik Trip at the intersection of Hwy 61 and Maycrest Drive South at the Hwy 10 junction. According to information provided to the Board, in 2020, the township board was approached by a representative of Kwik Trip to consider the re-zoning of a 10 acre parcel of land located just north of the Tree House Nursery, from single family to commercial industrial to accommodate the gas station/convenience store. At a previous meeting, several neighbors voiced their support of the Planning Commission’s recommendation that the request be denied. At issue, said those neighbors, was the negative impact expected at an already busy intersection increasing traffic, noise, decreased property values and encroachment into nearby neighborhoods by customers visiting the business which is open 24 hours. Kwik Trip representative Dean George cited a traffic study that found no change in the traffic impact was expected with the proposal. Another issue was the environmental impact this type of business would place on land overseen by the Minnesota Critical Areas Act, with its proximity to a wooded ravine that leads to the Mississippi River. The final vote was unanimous, with all board members agreeing to deny the resolution as recommended by the planning commission. More details are available at KDWA.com.
Complete Text:
At the Sept 9th meeting of the Denmark Township board was the decision to approve or deny a request made by LaCrosse-based Kwik Trip to place a new store at the intersection of Hwy 61 and Maycrest Drive South at the Hwy 10 junction. According to information provided to the Board, In 2020, the township board was approached by a representative of the company to consider the re-zoning of a 10 acre parcel of land located just north of the Tree House Nursery, from single family to commercial industrial to accommodate the gas station/convenience store. Current owners of the land would like a 20 acre parcel to be subdivided to accommodate the request which would include the store, septic service and ponding basins as required for a 10 acre site.
During a previous meeting, several impacted neighbors voiced their support of the planning commission’s recommendation that the request be denied. At issue, said those neighbors, was the negative impact expected at an already busy intersection increasing traffic, noise, decreased property values and encroachment into nearby neighborhoods by customers visiting the business which is open 24 hours. Kwik Trip representative Dean George cited a traffic study that found no change in the traffic impact was expected with the proposal. Another issue was the environmental impact this type of business would place on land overseen by the Minnesota Critical Areas Act, with its proximity to a wooded ravine that leads to the Mississippi River.
Attending the September 9th meeting were approximately 18 property owners located adjacent to the proposed site, presenting a petition signed by at least 8 more, the majority of which opposed the township from allowing the rezoning to proceed. Chair Kathy Higgins noted in the board’s deliberation comments, that this issue was one the board has struggled over, but personally feared such spot zoning would set a precedence with potential for similar requests being brought to the township in the future. It was noted that the township has just one type of industrial zone defined, with the majority of such properties bordering the east side of Highway 61 between Hwy 95 and Hwy 10.
The board also pointed to their 2040 comprehensive plan revised just 2 years ago, referring to a commitment made to preserve the rural character expected by homeowners in the South Washington county township.
Residents were also told that the financial impact to the township, by taxes paid on the parcel, would total $2,600 per year. Board member John Strohfus asked township Attorney Jason Hill, if such zoning could legally exclude specific types of commercial endeavours , with Hill replying “not” as the language is currently written. Strohfus also suggested this unique parcel could find a better fit while preserving the rural, residential use, and also voiced his view that this intersection would likely not remain residential forever. Board members Ron Simon, Kathy Johnson and Shawn Racine also acknowledged the complexity of a changing community, with 54% of the township used for agricultural purposes and 18% yet to be developed.
The final vote was unanimous, with all board members voting to deny the resolution, as recommended by the Denmark Planning Commission.