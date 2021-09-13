Engeldinger Named Student Of The Week

The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week, as nominated by Prescott High School Staff is Junior Rian Engeldinger. Rian was nominated by PHS Staff to be the Wisconsin Leadership Skills Representative last year for her great leadership skills, and she was able to attend the virtual WILS seminar in May. WILS’ purpose is to identify outstanding high school sophomores throughout Wisconsin for being responsible citizens in their community and/or school and provide them with the opportunity and encouragement to recognize their leadership potential.
(Rian Engeldinger)