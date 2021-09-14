Final Car Show For 2021

The Historic Hastings Car Show concludes its 2021 season on Sunday, September 19th with the final lineup of classic automobiles on the 2nd Street Corridor in Downtown Hastings. Event organizers report that volunteers will be needed to help throughout the day. If you would like to display a car at the show, classic cars from 1985 & older welcome. Gates to enter the show are at the intersection of Tyler Street & 2nd Street, and will open at 10 AM. Cars are parked on a first come, first serve basis. For complete details and to volunteer, visit the Car Show website.