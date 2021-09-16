Friday Preview: Cardinals at Warriors

The 3-1 Prescott Cardinals Football Team will take their longest road trip of the regular season on Friday night, as they travel to Amery (1-3 Overall) in a Middle Border Conference Showdown with the Warriors. A win at Amery would already have the Cardinals one win away from playoff eligibility, making Friday’s game that much more important, especially coming off the last two wins. Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday for a preview. (Photo Provided by Prescott Football Facebook Page)