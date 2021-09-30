Friday Preview: Hastings Homecoming

It’s HOMECOMING this Friday night in Hastings, and the Raider Football Team (2-2 Overall) will welcome one of their oldest rivals to McNamara Stadium (Todd Field), as the South Saint Paul Packers (1-3 Overall) come to town. Head Coach Dana Strain joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday for our Pre-Game Interview (you can hear it all on Friday at 6:15pm on KDWA), and we talked about the fun of homecoming, his Raiders learning about Coaching during Monday’s Powderpuff, and more on the showdown with the Packers!