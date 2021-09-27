Gas Line Break Reported

An apparent break in a gas line in the area of 316 and 33rd Street West in Hastings on Saturday resulted in the gas lines to about 450 customers in the area being shut off while repairs were made to the gas main. Eyewitness accounts say that a gas line was punctured in the Highway 316 project area, causing the main to be shut off while repairs were made, and representatives of Center Point Energy were going door-to-door to alert residents of the shut off. Service was restored to a majority of the affected homes by Sunday morning.