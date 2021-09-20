HCTV Recognized

Hastings Community Television has received thirteen recognitions this year from the National Association of Telecommunication Officers & Advisors (NATOA). Seven HCTV programs are nominated for awards, and 6 programs have received Award of Honors (honorable mentions). Categories of the nominations include live community event coverage, live sporting event, student/intern, election coverage, arts and entertainment, use of humor, magazine format series, editing, visual arts and overall excellence. HCTV will learn the results of the nominations at a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday.