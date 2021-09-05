Hens, Moris Walk-Off On Gators

The Miesville Mudhens continued their quest for another State Championship on Saturday, having to win three straight games this Labor Day Weekend, to take home the title, and one is in the books. Max Moris walked-off on Champlin Park in the bottom of the ninth inning, on a game-winning RBI single, to win one of the most exciting games this Summer, 5-4, moving on to Sunday’s rematch with State Nemesis Chanhassen. The Hens must win Sunday, and then again on Monday against Chanhassen, to win the Class B Championship. Sunday’s game will be played in Chaska, at 7pm, LIVE on KDWA!