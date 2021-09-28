HFD Holds Badging Ceremony

The City of Hastings Fire Department held a badging ceremony on September 27 for 9 members of the Department. Grace Holm, Kaitlin Radke, Blaine Raway, and Kayla Tesch all took the oath and were sworn in as Firefighter/EMTs. David Ussatis, was installed as an Engineer/Paramedic, Chad Jensen officially became a Fire Captain, Alan Storlie is now the Fire Marshal, Chris Paulson is Assistant Fire Chief, and John Townsend took the oath for Fire Chief. City staff and administration offered congratulations and thanks to all the family and friends who came to celebrate these career milestones.