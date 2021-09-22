HMS Parking Lot Incident

An apparent road rage incident at Hastings Middle School brought a number of squads to the parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. According to one witness account, the driver sped through the line where the kids get picked up from school, almost tipped the car over going around the corner by the auditorium, nearly hit the witness’s vehicle, then drove through the parking lot, got out and started yelling at kids. Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske commented on the incident.
The driver’s name was not officially released. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates.