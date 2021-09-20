Holtan Named Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office has reported that the Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Senior Kyle Holtan. According to the nomination essay submitted by Choir Director Brittany Kamrath, Kyle is dedicated to choir, musicals, theater, and all things in the arts. He is involved in every choral ensemble and opportunity offered and has been since 6th grade. Kyle actively supports theater and is incredibly knowledgeable of the Broadway scene. Kamrath says that she is so grateful to have had the privilege of teaching Kyle for the past 7 years and is proud to nominate him.
(Kyle Holtan. Submitted Photo.)