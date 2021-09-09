HPD Pink Patches Return

The Hastings Police Department announces they will again be raising awareness of breast cancer and domestic violence during October, with the Pink Patch and Purple Ribbon Campaigns. The Pink Patch Fundraiser will be held all month, and officers will wear pink patches to commemorate those who have dealt with breast cancer, and purple ribbons in support of domestic violence victims. Patches will also be available for sale. Visit HastingsMN.gov for details. Contact Officer Whitney Rinowski at WRinowski@HastingsMN.gov or 651-248-7930 with questions.