HPD Prepares For Rivertown Live

  • September 8, 2021

Residents of Hastings and the surrounding area are getting ready for Rivertown Live on Saturday, and that includes HPD. Chief Bryan Schafer talks about how the Department is preparing for the event.

Click here for audio

   
Learn more at RiverTownLive.com.

