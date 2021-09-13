ISD 200 Candidate Forum Set

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce will host a School Board Candidate Forum in partnership with Hastings Community Television, on Tuesday, October 5th from 6 to 8 PM in the Hastings High School Auditorium. Event organizers are looking for questions and/or topics of interest from the community to help shape forum questions. If you have a question for candidates or a topic you hope will be covered, please email it to Staff@HastingsMN.org by Monday, September 27th. This event is open to the public! It will also be broadcast live on HCTV’s Facebook page. Visit HastingsMN.org for more info.

