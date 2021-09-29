The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Hastings Community Television, will host the ISD 200 Candidate Forum at Hastings High School on Tuesday, October 5th. Mike Bremer, Executive Director of HCTV commented on the time frame of the forum.
Hastings Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse said, that while they received an overwhelming response for questions to pose to the candidates, time constraints will not allow all of the questions to be addressed.
Bremer also said that there will be multiple options for seeing the forum.
Visit the Chamber website for more details.